Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Flowserve by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 110.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

