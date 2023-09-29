HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $365,903.01 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.