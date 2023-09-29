Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Squarespace’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $313,515.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,349,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,878,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, Director Atlantic (Sqrs) Lp General sold 5,750,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $160,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,627,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,918,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $313,515.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,349,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,878,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,059,508 shares of company stock valued at $169,626,253. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Squarespace by 38.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Squarespace by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,378,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,015,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

