Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $169.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.22.

NYSE WMT opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock worth $3,913,580. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

