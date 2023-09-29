Alexander R. Rossi Sells 279,600 Shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) Director Alexander R. Rossi sold 279,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AgileThought Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of AgileThought from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGIL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 240.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.