IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

