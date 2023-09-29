Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Financial Survey

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 17.72% 11.14% 0.91% Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $456.19 million 1.92 $92.53 million $2.29 8.69 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.99 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -5.82

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 2 2 0 0 1.50 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, tax return preparation, and financial planning; and investment products and brokerage services. In addition, it offers electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, small business banking, asset based lending, and mobile banking services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. The company serves personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. It also has financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

