Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

ENOV stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

