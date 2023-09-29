NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $225.00 Average PT from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.