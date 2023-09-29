Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,072,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

