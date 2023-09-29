Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.71.
Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $61.15.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
