Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,772 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,081,000 after acquiring an additional 234,221 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

