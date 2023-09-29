Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

