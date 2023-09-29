Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) PT at GBX 1,822.50

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765.86 ($21.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.04) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.31) to GBX 1,626 ($19.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 1,600 ($19.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:ENT opened at GBX 936.20 ($11.43) on Friday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 896 ($10.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,203.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,276.96. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,222.22%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

