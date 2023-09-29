TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.