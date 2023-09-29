Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $9.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $6.05 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

