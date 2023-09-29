Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $57,486.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

