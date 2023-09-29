Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires $89,971.20 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $47,532.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.13 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

See Also

