Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of PERI opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

