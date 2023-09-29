Mizuho Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.59.

NYSE EQR opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 119.91%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

