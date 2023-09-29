Insider Buying: KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Purchases A$114,450.00 in Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$114,450.00 ($73,365.38).
KMD Brands Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About KMD Brands
