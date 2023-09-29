Insider Buying: KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Purchases A$114,450.00 in Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider Philip Bowman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$114,450.00 ($73,365.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

