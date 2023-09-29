Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

FSR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 4,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fisker by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fisker by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,278 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

