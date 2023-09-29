Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

