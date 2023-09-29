Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.5 %

JWN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 422.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 655.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 843,040 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10,157.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,821 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 404.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

