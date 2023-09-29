Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 31,261 Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 31,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $63,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,787.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MNTS stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Momentus by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Momentus by 224.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

