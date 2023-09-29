Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.23.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $221,775,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $182,905,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 33.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $67,494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olin by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

