CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CEO Acquires $144,270.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a PE ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.