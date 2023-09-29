StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
