StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

