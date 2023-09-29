Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 0.2 %

VVV opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 2,960 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.97 per share, with a total value of $100,551.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after acquiring an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,430,000 after buying an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.