Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

