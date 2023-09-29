Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $165,720.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

ELVN stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,280,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,156,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

