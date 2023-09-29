Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $165,720.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
ELVN stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.