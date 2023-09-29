Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.76.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.