DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DV. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of DV opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,171,117 shares of company stock worth $818,491,807 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

