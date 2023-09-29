Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

