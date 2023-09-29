A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

