Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $283.61

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.81. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

