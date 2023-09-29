Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $121.80

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

