Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT at $121.80

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.
RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RY opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
