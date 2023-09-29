Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $67.31 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

