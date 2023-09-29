Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Legend Biotech
Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ LEGN opened at $67.31 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Biotech
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.