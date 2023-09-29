Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Universal Health Services stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.43.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.31%.
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
