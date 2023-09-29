Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 589.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.20).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 560 ($6.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.72) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.84) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday.

Get Glencore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLEN

Glencore Trading Up 2.6 %

Glencore Company Profile

GLEN opened at GBX 473 ($5.78) on Friday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.95 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.14.

(Get Free Report

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.