Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) PT at GBX 589.50

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 589.50 ($7.20).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 560 ($6.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.72) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.84) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
