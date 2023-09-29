TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$66.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.17. The firm has a market cap of C$46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1011905 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 413.33%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.