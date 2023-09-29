Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.75 at Citigroup

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $19.00 to $15.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get Invesco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.47 on Monday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.