Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Capri from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

NYSE CPRI opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 246,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 44.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

