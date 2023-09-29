Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Price Performance

Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 73.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

