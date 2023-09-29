Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Navios Maritime
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.