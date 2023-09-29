UBS Group Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $15.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.27.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $20.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.