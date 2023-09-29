Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $60.23 on Monday. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,194,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

