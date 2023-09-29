Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells $427,166.31 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

  • On Friday, July 28th, Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 312,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

