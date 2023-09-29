StockNews.com Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.