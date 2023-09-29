Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

