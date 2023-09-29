Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.61.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.