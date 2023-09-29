Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. On average, analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

