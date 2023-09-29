StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

